India's External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar, has expressed a desire for a relationship with Pakistan that is free from terrorism, citing the lack of meaningful dialogue since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

He also addressed trade disruptions, attributing them to Pakistan's decisions following India's reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Additionally, Jaishankar reassured that India is taking steps to address border issues with Nepal and Myanmar, while maintaining a commitment to Bangladesh's development projects.

Jaishankar made the remarks during Question Hour in Lok Sabha

India seeks ties 'free of terrorism' with Pakistan: Jaishankar

By Snehil Singh 08:36 pm Dec 13, 202408:36 pm

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said India wants to maintain good relations with all its neighbors, including Pakistan. However, he added that these ties should be "free of terrorism." Answering a question from Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Naveen Jindal during the Question Hour about improving diplomatic and trade relations with Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "The ball is very much in Pakistan's court."

Trade tensions

Trade disruptions and diplomatic downgrades

Jaishankar also spoke about the trade disruptions between India and Pakistan, blaming them on Pakistan's decisions in 2019. The decision had come after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and reorganized it into two union territories. Following the development, Pakistan suspended trade relations and downgraded diplomatic ties with India.

Strained relations

Absence of substantive dialogue since 2008

The minister further added that there has been no meaningful dialogue between India and Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which were perpetrated by the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Ties were further strained after the Pulwama suicide bombing in February 2019, which brought tensions between the two nations to the fore.

Border issues

India's border position and commitment to Bangladesh

During the same session, Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi raised concerns about Nepal printing Indian territories on its currency and drug trafficking from Myanmar. Responding to him, Jaishankar assured that India's border position is clear and steps are being taken to address these issues. He also mentioned India's commitment of $10 billion for development projects in Bangladesh, expressing hope for a stable relationship with its new government.