Several South Indian districts are bracing for heavy rainfall until December 16, with yellow alerts issued for areas including Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Chennai.

Fishermen are advised to avoid sea ventures due to rough conditions.

Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are expected to experience varying degrees of rainfall, with some regions also anticipating thunderstorms.

Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are expected to experience varying degrees of rainfall, with some regions also anticipating thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and parts of peninsular India are predicted to receive above-normal rainfall.

Several southern states are under orange alert

Several South Indian districts to receive heavy rainfall till 16

By Chanshimla Varah 05:48 pm Dec 11, 202405:48 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe. The warning comes as a "well-marked low-pressure area" over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move toward the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast in 24 hours. A yellow alert has been issued for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka for the next two days.

Additional warnings

Yellow alert issued for isolated areas in Tamil Nadu

A yellow alert has also been issued for isolated areas such as Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, and Villuppuram. Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Chennai also fall under this alert. The IMD has advised fishermen in these areas to avoid sea ventures from December 11 to 13 due to rough conditions. The weather department predicts above-normal rainfall across most of peninsular India during this period.

Weather forecast

Heavy rainfall expected in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh

In Kerala, districts such as Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur are expected to get an orange alert on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated areas of Kerala and Mahe on the 13th and 16th. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema will receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. In Karnataka's South Interior region and coastal areas, heavy rain is expected on Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall prediction

Light to moderate rain forecasted for Tamil Nadu

Light to moderate rain with possible thunderstorms is forecasted for many parts of Tamil Nadu till December 14. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands will also witness heavy rainfall at isolated places on this day. Meanwhile, normal to below-normal rainfall is expected over north and northwest India. The weather department had predicted above-normal rainfall in most parts of peninsular India, west-central India, and some areas of east-central and northeast India during this period.