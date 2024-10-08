Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Vinay Forrt expressed immense gratitude for his National Award win for the film 'Aattam', praising the jury's focus on truth and pure art.

He shared the team's anticipation before the award announcement, describing the win as a dream come true.

Forrt emphasized that 'Aattam' was more than a film, representing their friendship, theater experience, struggles, and sacrifices, with 95% of the cast being new actors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Aattam' won Best Film at the 70th National Film Awards

'Huge honor': 'Aattam' actor Vinay Forrt on National Award win

By Tanvi Gupta 06:17 pm Oct 08, 202406:17 pm

What's the story The Malayalam film Aattam, helmed by Anand Ekarshi, bagged the Best Film award at the 70th National Film Awards. The movie beat big-budget films like Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan I. Post the ceremony, the lead actor of the film Vinay Forrt thanked the jury for this recognition in an interview with Zoom, calling it a "huge honor" for their small-budget, content-driven film.

Jury appreciation

Forrt praised jury for recognizing 'real art, pure art'

Forrt praised the jury of the 70th National Film Awards for their sense in giving Aattam the honor. He said, "You know, they had gone for truth, they had gone for content, they had gone for like real art, pure art." "So that's why it's a huge honor for such a group like us. We budget-wise are a very small film. And we are not even established filmmakers or big actors from Kerala."

Team's anticipation

'Dream come true for a whole group'

Further in the interview, Forrt also shared his and director Ekarshi's anticipation before the award announcement. "Before one hour of this award announcement, I and director Anand, we were waiting for the award of Best Malayalam Cinema." "We were just hoping for that and to be the best film of the country. That's like a dream come true for a whole group."

Film's significance

'Aattam' is more than a film: Forrt

Forrt stressed that Aattam was more than just a film for its team. "I have been in the industry for the past 15 years, but 95% actors who acted in them are new actors." "They haven't done film and they don't know anything about the medium. So, Aattam is more than a film, it's a representation of our friendship, our pure art, our past 20 years of theater experience, our struggles, and our sacrifices."