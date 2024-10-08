Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood's 'Disco Dancer,' Mithun Chakraborty, expressed his astonishment after receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, following his earlier recognition of the Padma Bhushan.

The 74-year-old actor, known for his roles in films like 'Mrigayaa' and 'The Kashmir Files,' encouraged young actors to never lose hope or stop dreaming, despite financial struggles.

Chakraborty's career, marked by initial setbacks and eventual success, continues to inspire the next generation of actors.

Mithun Chakraborty was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mithun Chakraborty 'still in daze' after receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

By Tanvi Gupta 05:57 pm Oct 08, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards on Tuesday. The 74-year-old actor, dressed in traditional Bengali attire, proudly took the stage to receive the accolade from President Droupadi Murmu﻿. Overwhelmed with joy, Chakraborty expressed his disbelief, saying, "I am still in a daze." To note, this is his third National Film Award.

Career reflections

'God has given back something to me with interest...'

Chakraborty, aka Bollywood's 'Disco Dancer,' reminisced about his career and how his 1982 film Disco Dancer was received. He said, "The film was declared a flop in its first week since they did not understand the dance form." "But when people realized what it was all about, they made it their own and created a craze. And the craze has continued till now." This recognition follows his earlier accolade of the Padma Bhushan, awarded earlier this year.

Take a look at this clip

Inspiring words

Chakraborty's message to young actors and future plans

Before the National Awards ceremony, Chakraborty shared his thoughts on the red carpet, stating, "I thought everyone was getting the Padma Bhushan, so why not me? People younger than me were receiving this award, but I didn't. But now I have finally received it." Despite not having any concrete plans for his future, Chakraborty shared a heartfelt message for young actors struggling financially. He urged them to not "lose hope, courage and do not stop dreaming."

Cinema insights

Know more about the iconic actor

Chakraborty was born in Calcutta and made his acting debut in the 1976 film Mrigayaa—a role that earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. The second National award came for Tahader Katha. At 74, he is celebrated for his performances in films like Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Hum Se Hai Zamana, Pasand Apni Apni, Ghar Ek Mandir, and Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki. More recently, he appeared in The Kashmir Files—directed by Vivek Agnihotri.