4 ex-housekeepers accuse R&B legend Smokey Robinson of sexual assault
What's the story
American music icon Smokey Robinson (85) has been accused of sexual assault by four former employees, a workplace harassment complaint filed Tuesday at a Los Angeles courthouse revealed.
The complaint, obtained by CNN, details allegations from unnamed women who served as housekeepers for Robinson and his wife, Frances, between 2006 and 2024.
Each woman claims she resigned due to Robinson's "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment."
Fear factors
Fear of repercussions prevented women from reporting
The complaint notes that the women were "unwilling" to report Robinson's alleged actions due to fear of losing their jobs, public embarrassment, and "being threatened and intimidated" by his celebrity.
Three of the four women also expressed concern about "the possible adverse effect on her immigration status."
Apart from the sexual assault allegations, the women seek at least $50 million in total damages for alleged actions including "emotional distress, gender violence, hostile work environment," and several labor violations.
Legal action
Plaintiffs are demanding justice for themselves and other women
Speaking at a news conference, John Harris, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the women—identified in the filing as Jane Does 1-4—chose to sue to "stand up for their rights, as well as the rights of other women."
Harris said the four plaintiffs "want and demand justice for themselves" and that the filing of the lawsuit "is the first step of their journey to achieve that objective."
Assault details
Complainants were allegedly raped over 20 times
The complaint details the specific allegations from the plaintiffs.
Jane Doe 1 alleges she was sexually assaulted at least seven times between 2023-2024 while working as a housekeeper at Robinson's Los Angeles residence.
Doe 2 accuses Robinson of raping or sexually assaulting her at least 23 times between 2016-2020 while she worked there as a housekeeper.
Doe 3 alleges Robinson "repeatedly sexually harassed, sexually assaulted and raped" her around 20 times through most of her employment between 2012 and 2024.
Co-defendant
Robinson's wife named as co-defendant in lawsuit
Jane Doe 4 was a housekeeper and Frances's assistant, cook, and hairdresser between 2006-2024. The Motown legend allegedly raped her multiple times, too.
Robinson's wife is a co-defendant in the lawsuit. The complaint alleges that she failed "to take the appropriate corrective action to prevent (Robinson's) deviant misconduct" and continued a hostile work environment by "screaming" and "using ethnically pejorative words and language."
All four also accuse the Robinsons of failing to pay minimum wage/overtime, and not providing rest/lunch breaks.