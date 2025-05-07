'Bhool Chuk Maaf' to feature 'Param Sundari,' 'Thama' teasers
What's the story
After their successful venture Chhaava, Maddock Films is set to release another promising film, Bhool Chuk Maaf.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie is anticipated for its unique concept, light-hearted theme, and star-studded cast.
As part of Maddock's marketing strategy, people watching Bhool Chuk Maaf will also be treated with teasers of their upcoming films.
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that two teasers will be attached to Bhool Chuk Maaf: one for Param Sundari and another for Thama.
Film details
'Param Sundari' teaser will be unveiled for the 1st time
The source revealed that the teaser for Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, will be unveiled for the first time.
The movie, directed by Dasvi fame Tushar Jalota, is slated to release on July 25.
Till now, only official stills from the movie have been released by the makers.
This is the first time viewers will get to see a promo for the movie.
Second teaser
'Thama' teaser will also be shown
The second teaser to be shown is for Thama, a horror comedy headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
The movie, directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, will release in cinemas on Diwali 2025.
The source confirmed that "probably, it is the same first look teaser that was launched in October 2024."
Thama will finish its last schedule by May 25, and after that, only two songs will be left to shoot before the film's Diwali release.
Promotional strategy
Maddock's cinema-first promo strategy continues
Since last year, Maddock has been sticking to the strategy of releasing film promos in cinemas first and on digital platforms days later.
The source hinted that Param Sundari's teaser will probably follow suit and will be restricted to cinemas for a few days before its digital release.
This promotional strategy was initially adopted with the teaser of Stree 2, attached with Munjya in its 2nd week.
Bhool Chuk Maaf is releasing on Friday.