After their successful venture Chhaava, Maddock Films is set to release another promising film, Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie is anticipated for its unique concept, light-hearted theme, and star-studded cast.

As part of Maddock's marketing strategy, people watching Bhool Chuk Maaf will also be treated with teasers of their upcoming films.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that two teasers will be attached to Bhool Chuk Maaf: one for Param Sundari and another for Thama.