What's the story

The much-anticipated vampire comedy, Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is close to its finish line.

The film, helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, entered its final leg of production on April 28 in Ooty.

The team will shoot at the hill station and several other areas of the Nilgiri forest in Tamil Nadu for a month and wrap up by May 25, reported Mid-Day.