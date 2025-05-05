'Thama': Ayushmann-Rashmika's vampire comedy nears completion
What's the story
The much-anticipated vampire comedy, Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is close to its finish line.
The film, helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, entered its final leg of production on April 28 in Ooty.
The team will shoot at the hill station and several other areas of the Nilgiri forest in Tamil Nadu for a month and wrap up by May 25, reported Mid-Day.
Production details
Final schedule crucial for 'Thama's climax
The final schedule is especially important as it involves shooting the climax of Thama.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is said to be playing a vampire in the flick, will be joining the shoot in the upcoming weeks.
A source revealed, "Starting April 28, Ayushmann and Rashmika filmed their portions in the forests of Ooty. They are currently filming in and around Doddabetta Peak."
Plot synopsis
'Thama' intertwines 2 timelines with a love story
Thama unfolds in two timelines: the present, where Khurrana's character is a historian researching the origins of vampires in Indian folklore, and the past set in the ancient city of Vijayanagar.
The source added, "An unrequited love story rooted in the past connects the two timelines. The title has been inspired by Ashwatthama, who was said to be immortal. The movie blends folklore legends and mythology."
Release plans
'Thama' to hit theaters this Diwali
The first schedule of Thama was wrapped up in December 2024, followed by full-fledged work from February.
The cast shot in Delhi and Mumbai through March and April.
After the last schedule ends by May 25, only two songs will be left to be shot before the movie releases this Diwali.
It is backed by Dinesh Vijan and is part of Maddock's horror-comedy universe.