'Eddington' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix-Emma Stone-Pedro Pascal lead Western black comedy
What's the story
The first teaser of Ari Aster's much-anticipated thriller, Eddington, has arrived, and the star power of Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler is incredible.
The film, a Western thriller and black comedy, will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
The trailer opens with a voiceover talking about a lab in China's Wuhan, established in 1956, the year Tom Hanks was born.
Plot details
Phoenix's character challenges Pascal's mayor in 'Eddington'
In Eddington, Phoenix plays a small-town sheriff in a New Mexico town of the same name. His character takes on Pascal's mayor in a pandemic-themed story.
From what we see in the trailer, Phoenix's character scrolls through social media clips where he discusses his town's love for guns and warns people to think twice about their safety.
Butler's character can be seen giving a speech about pain not being a coincidence.
Character insights
Stone and Amelie Hoeferle's characters feature in the trailer
Stone's character in the film appears to deny a false announcement by her husband in the trailer.
Further, Amelie Hoeferle's character is introduced in a TikTok-like video captioned "When you finish reading James Baldwin's Giovanni's Room" and "1 like = 1 ACAB."
The trailer also features a conspiracy post about Michael Jackson and 9/11, and a #blackouttuesday post with a black square.
Theme
'Eddington' trailer reflects modern-day world
Overall, the trailer seems to be an exaggerated (or not) version of modern-day America, where truth has multiple different faces and everyone is entitled to their own version of truth.
The film is written, directed, and produced by Aster with Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg Banner. This is Aster's fourth feature film after Hereditary, Midsommar, and Beau is Afraid.
Production details
A24 finances and produces 'Eddington'
A24 is financing and producing Eddington, having begun sales at Berlinale's European Film Market in February.
The film also stars Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr.
The teaser trailer has piqued the interest of fans of Western thrillers and black comedies.
Eddington will premiere in May at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.