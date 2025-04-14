What's the story

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series on Max has officially announced its cast.

The series will star John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The ensemble also features Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Notably, Whitehouse played Sir Cadogan in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, but in the TV series, he is cast as Filch, caretaker of Hogwarts School.