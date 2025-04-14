'Harry Potter' TV series officially announces 6 cast members
What's the story
The upcoming Harry Potter TV series on Max has officially announced its cast.
The series will star John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.
The ensemble also features Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.
Notably, Whitehouse played Sir Cadogan in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, but in the TV series, he is cast as Filch, caretaker of Hogwarts School.
Cast highlights
Meet the award-winning cast of 'Harry Potter' series
The new cast members have won several awards and accolades for their work in film and television.
Lithgow is a six-time Emmy, two-time Tony Award, Olivier winner, BAFTA and Oscar nominee.
McTeer is a Tony Award, Golden Globe, and Olivier winner, Oscar and Emmy nominee.
Essiedu is an Olivier, Emmy, and BAFTA nominee, while Frost is a British Independent Film Award nominee.
Reports about the four cast regulars were more or less confirmed.
Production details
'Harry Potter' series promises faithful adaptation of beloved books
The Harry Potter series is being written and showrun by Francesca Gardiner, who will also serve as an executive producer along with Mark Mylod.
Mylod will direct several episodes for HBO in association with Bronte Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.
The streaming giant has called the series "a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series" by JK Rowling.
Showrunner statement
Showrunners expressed excitement over 'Harry Potter' cast
Expressing their excitement over the cast, Gardiner and Mylod said in a joint statement, "We're delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can't wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life."
Rowling, who has been associated with the franchise from the beginning, is executive producing the series.
Reportedly, the series will run for 10 years, delving deep into each of Rowling's seven novels.
Casting progress
Casting continues for 'Harry Potter' TV series
Casting is still underway for key roles, including that of the titular wizard Harry Potter, his friends Ron and Hermione, and other major characters.
A casting call last year revealed the prospective actors should be between nine and 11 years old.
The production is set to begin this summer at Leavesden Studios, which is also the current home of the official Harry Potter Studio Tour.