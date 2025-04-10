Cannes 2025 lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, more
What's the story
The 78th Cannes Film Festival is all set to spotlight familiar faces, soaring expectations, and a strong Hollywood presence.
At a Paris press conference, festival director Thierry Frémaux and president Iris Knobloch unveiled a star-studded competition lineup featuring new films.
The competition will see new films from renowned directors Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, Kelly Reichardt, Richard Linklater, and Julia Ducournau.
Director highlights
Anderson, Aster, and Reichardt's latest films
Anderson is back in the race with The Phoenician Scheme, a mystery-comedy with a star-studded cast including Benicio del Toro, Tom Hanks, Michael Cera, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Scarlett Johansson.
Aster, who is known for his horror films, presents Eddington—a psychological ensemble piece starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and Austin Butler.
Meanwhile, Reichardt returns with The Mastermind, a Vietnam War-era film led by Josh O'Connor.
Festival highlights
Linklater's new narrative feature and Ducournau's highly anticipated film
Linklater, meanwhile, returns with a new narrative feature, though both its title and plot are still under wraps.
Ducournau's third feature film Alpha is likely to be among the most-watched entries this year.
Ducournau made history by winning the Palme d'Or in 2021 for Titane and is one of the few women to have received this top honor in the festival's history.
Festival details
Out-of-competition slate and jury president for Cannes 2025
In the out-of-competition slate, Tom Cruise will return to Cannes with Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. While not vying for the Palme d'Or, his presence, following his Top Gun: Maverick appearance, is expected to stir buzz.
Jodie Foster will also appear out of competition in Vie Privee, a French-language thriller directed by Rebecca Zlotowski.
Juliette Binoche has been named jury president for this year's competition, while Robert De Niro will receive the honorary Palme d'Or for his contributions to international cinema.
