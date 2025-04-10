Anderson is back in the race with The Phoenician Scheme, a mystery-comedy with a star-studded cast including Benicio del Toro, Tom Hanks, Michael Cera, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Scarlett Johansson.

Aster, who is known for his horror films, presents Eddington—a psychological ensemble piece starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and Austin Butler.

Meanwhile, Reichardt returns with The Mastermind, a Vietnam War-era film led by Josh O'Connor.