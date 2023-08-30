Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz's best roles

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 30, 2023

In a career spanning nearly three decades, Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz has garnered widespread acclaim for her impeccable performances. From her breakout roles that charmed audiences worldwide in the Jim Carrey starrer The Mask to her daring and transformative performances in films like Vanilla Sky, Diaz has carved a fascinating filmography over the years. Listed below are some of her career-best works.

'Vanilla Sky' (2001)

Diaz delivers an emotionally charged performance in the 2001 sci-fi psychological thriller film Vanilla Sky alongside Tom Cruise. She depicts Julie Gianni, who is romantically obsessed and betrayed and is characterized by unraveling mental stability. And Diaz perfectly captures her complex emotions, showcasing her ability to convey both vulnerability and intensity. While the film earned an Oscar nomination, Diaz received a Golden Globe nomination.

'Charlie's Angels' (2000)

The 2000 action comedy film Charlie's Angels follows three female detectives, working for a mysterious employer, who recover stolen voice-ID software with their technological prowess, erotic appeal, and impressive fight sequences. With flawless comedic timing, Diaz portrays one of the detectives, Natalie Cook, and contributes to the light-hearted theme of the film. It's a continuation of the 1970s television serial of the same name.

'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Pushing her artistic boundaries, Diaz showcases her unparalleled acting skills through her transformative portrayal of Lotte Schwartz in the 1999 fantasy comedy film Being John Malkovich. The film follows a puppeteer Craig Schwartz (Lotte's husband) who stumbles into a doorway that literally leads inside actor John Malkovich's mind. The Oscar-nominated film stars Malkovich, John Cusack, Diaz, and Catherine Keener.

'There's Something About Mary' (1998)

Diaz's role in the 1998 romcom film There's Something About Mary cemented her as a comedic powerhouse. As the titular character, Diaz brings charm, innocence, and hilariously awkward moments to the screen. She went on to win several accolades. Despite a disastrous date during high school, the film follows a man who gets the opportunity to rekindle his high school romance.

'The Mask' (1994)

Diaz's role in the 1994 superhero comedy film The Mask was her breakthrough role in her career. Diaz portrays Tina Carlyle, a vivacious nightclub singer who is the love interest of the titular character portrayed by Jim Carrey. The film revolves around a bank clerk named Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey) who can transform into a manic green-colored superhero upon wearing a mysterious mask.

