What's the story

Just days before its release, the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Gram Chikitsalay, has landed in plagiarism allegations.

The series' lead actor, Vinay Pathak, has been accused by Kolkata-based filmmaker Anindyabikas Datta of plagiarizing his original script, Quack Shankar.

Datta, a registered member of the Screenwriters Association (SWA), took to Facebook to express his concerns, alleging that Gram Chikitsalay closely mirrors his script, which he shared with Pathak in 2021.