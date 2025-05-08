What's the story

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is said to be mulling a Pay-Per-View (PPV) release on YouTube for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

The movie will be released digitally some eight weeks after its theatrical release on June 20, 2025, reported Bollywood Hungama.

This groundbreaking move could revolutionize the way digital releases are done and offer audiences a flexible, subscription-free option to watch it.