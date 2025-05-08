Why Aamir wants to release 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is said to be mulling a Pay-Per-View (PPV) release on YouTube for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.
The movie will be released digitally some eight weeks after its theatrical release on June 20, 2025, reported Bollywood Hungama.
This groundbreaking move could revolutionize the way digital releases are done and offer audiences a flexible, subscription-free option to watch it.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' tackles mental health and inclusivity
Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is being touted as a spiritual successor to Khan's critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par. The film tackles themes of mental health and inclusivity.
Exploring YouTube PPV is in line with Khan's reputation for innovation and his commitment to creating meaningful cinema that reaches a mass audience.
Industry impact
Viewers won't be bound to one OTT platform
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir has always believed in pushing the envelope - not just in content but also in how films are brought to audiences."
"With Sitaare Zameen Par, he's exploring a model that ensures wider reach without locking viewers into specific OTT subscriptions. If this works, it might open a new monetization avenue for filmmakers who don't want to compromise on creative control or revenue share."
Strategic shift
Khan will also have more freedom as filmmaker
This strategy mirrors an increasing industry sentiment that alternative release models, especially direct-to-consumer digital platforms, could provide filmmakers more freedom and superior profit margins.
For Khan, this move could be another milestone in transforming how Bollywood engages with its worldwide audience.
The success of this YouTube experiment could trigger a wider change in post-theatrical film distribution.