What's the story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently weighed in on the continuing "insider versus outsider" debate at the WAVES 2025.

Speaking at a session titled The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler, hosted by Karan Johar, Khan spoke about the industry's habit of drawing lines between people who have been there forever and those who are new.

Khan said, "I have a problem with the distinction of insider and outsider."

He critiqued the way ambition and struggle are often glamorized in Bollywood.