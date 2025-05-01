SRK on 'insider-outsider' debate: 'I have a problem with distinction...'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently weighed in on the continuing "insider versus outsider" debate at the WAVES 2025.
Speaking at a session titled The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler, hosted by Karan Johar, Khan spoke about the industry's habit of drawing lines between people who have been there forever and those who are new.
Khan said, "I have a problem with the distinction of insider and outsider."
He critiqued the way ambition and struggle are often glamorized in Bollywood.
Success mantra
Khan encouraged aspiring actors to focus less on background
"People say, 'Main bahut bhookha tha, bahut mehnat ki,' but these are lofty words," the Pathaan star said.
"I want to clarify something, terms like hunger, ambition, and hard work often get romanticised," he added, claiming that such words should not overshadow the consistent efforts artists make daily.
He encouraged aspiring actors to focus less on background and more on perseverance.
Motivation
Actor urged hopefuls not to self-limit their energy or belief
During the session, Khan shared that placing too much weight on being an "outsider" can become self-defeating.
"The problem arises when people start thinking, 'I'm an outsider, only the privileged will get a chance.' The moment you start thinking like that, you stop giving your full energy to the space you want to grow in," he explained.
He stressed that in any field—be it cinema, politics, or business—belief in one's worth is essential.
Personal reflection
Khan reflected on his own journey in the industry
"It shouldn't matter where you come from if you're determined to make a place for yourself. What truly matters is how you hold your ground in the world you aspire to enter," he said.
Khan also reflected on his own journey in the film industry, recalling how he was welcomed when he entered it.
The session with Khan and Deepika Padukone at WAVES 2025 featured discussions on the industry's insider-outsider debate.