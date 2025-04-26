What's the story

Ashoke Dubey, the General Secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), has called for an absolute ban on Pakistani artists in India.

This plea comes after 26 civilians were killed in a brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Dubey told ANI, "The continuous attacks, including the recent one in Pahalgam on our tourists, are shameful."