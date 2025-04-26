FWICE calls for complete ban on Pakistani artists post-Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Ashoke Dubey, the General Secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), has called for an absolute ban on Pakistani artists in India.
This plea comes after 26 civilians were killed in a brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.
Dubey told ANI, "The continuous attacks, including the recent one in Pahalgam on our tourists, are shameful."
Association's stance
FWICE will take action against members collaborating with Pakistani artists
Dubey announced that FWICE will act against any of its members found working with Pakistani artists or technicians.
"We have again issued a press release stating that if any of our members are found working with Pakistani artists or technicians, we will take action against them and stop working with them," he added.
He also said all associations under FWICE are being updated about this.
Official letter
'If anyone is found engaging in such activities...'
Further, Dubey shared that FWICE has written to the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister requesting a notification that any Indian member working with Pakistani artists should be booked for treason.
He said, "If anyone is found engaging in such activities again, they will not be allowed to work in the industry."
"If any member from India works with Pakistani artists, a case of treason should be filed against them so that they think a thousand times before doing it."
Film controversy
'Abir Gulaal' starring Fawad Khan faces screening ban
Meanwhile, sources from the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have stated that the film Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, won't be released in India.
Dubey revealed FWICE had already cautioned producer Vivek Agarwal against releasing the film, threatening to stop cooperating with every unit member of the film.
"If you release this film, we will also cease cooperation with every unit member associated with it, whether it be the cameraman or the director," Dubey said.
Khan's return
Khan's previous ban and upcoming film
Notably, this isn't the first time Khan has been banned in India. After the 2016 Uri attack, he was banned from working in India.
His last Bollywood film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).
Abir Gulaal was supposed to be Khan's comeback project after nearly a nine-year-long hiatus and was supposed to premiere on May 9.
It also stars Vaani Kapoor.