Neeti, Jonita, Sukhwinder to join AR Rahman's Mumbai concert
What's the story
In an exciting piece of news, it was announced on Monday that legendary music composer AR Rahman will be launching his latest venture, The Wonderment Tour, in Mumbai.
The concert will take place on May 3 at the DY Patil Stadium. He will be joined on stage by renowned artists Sukhwinder Singh, Jonita Gandhi, and Neeti Mohan.
More artists will be added to the line-up, with surprise performances planned for the event.
Concert details
'The Wonderment Tour' promises an immersive experience
The Wonderment Tour promises an immersive experience for its audience, with innovative production elements, solid soundscapes, and choreography by ace dance guru Shiamak Davar.
In a recent interview with Mashable India, Rahman teased that popular dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya will also feature in the concert.
He also highlighted increased interactivity with audiences post-COVID-19, as fans know every lyric and sing along at small gigs.
Event collaboration
'The Wonderment Tour' is part of the Waves Summit
The Mumbai Wonderment Tour is a part of the much-awaited Waves Summit.
The event is a collaboration of Rahman, Percept Live, Fairgame Entertainment, and Jo Entertainment.
Apart from gearing up for The Wonderment Tour, Rahman is also occupied with the music composition for the upcoming film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan.