In an exciting piece of news, it was announced on Monday that legendary music composer AR Rahman will be launching his latest venture, The Wonderment Tour, in Mumbai.

The concert will take place on May 3 at the DY Patil Stadium. He will be joined on stage by renowned artists Sukhwinder Singh, Jonita Gandhi, and Neeti Mohan.

More artists will be added to the line-up, with surprise performances planned for the event.