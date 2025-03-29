"The FIR is patently false, and a false case has been registered against him," Shehzad's plea read.

The lawyer argued that Shehzad has been cooperating with the authorities and there is no risk of tampering with evidence even if he gets bail.

"The applicant has cooperated with the investigation."

"Therefore, no useful purpose will be served by detaining him further in custody, save and except pre-trial punishment," the plea added.