Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Accused seeks bail; calls case 'false'
What's the story
Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused who allegedly stabbed Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, has moved a plea in the Mumbai Sessions Court seeking bail.
In January, Shehzad allegedly barged into Khan's Mumbai residence to rob him and attacked the actor and his staffer with a wooden weapon and a blade.
Khan (54) was subsequently admitted to Lilavati Hospital.
Legal argument
Shehzad's lawyer claims no useful purpose served by continued detention
"The FIR is patently false, and a false case has been registered against him," Shehzad's plea read.
The lawyer argued that Shehzad has been cooperating with the authorities and there is no risk of tampering with evidence even if he gets bail.
"The applicant has cooperated with the investigation."
"Therefore, no useful purpose will be served by detaining him further in custody, save and except pre-trial punishment," the plea added.
Incident details
Timeline of the attack on Khan's residence
The attack on Khan took place in the early hours of January 16.
Hearing sounds from his younger son Jeh's room, Khan intervened when one of his female staff members was being attacked.
This resulted in a scuffle between Khan and Shehzad, and both Khan and the female employee were injured.
Medical help
How timely medical assistance helped the actor
Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3:30am on January 16, with six stab wounds, two of them deep.
Dr. Niraj Uttamani, CEO of Lilavati Hospital, told Hindustan Times earlier that a team of doctors operated on him and successfully removed a 2.5-inch knife from one of his wounds.
He was discharged on January 21.
Khan is now back to work and will soon be seen in Netflix's heist drama Jewel Thief.
He also has Race 4 in the pipeline.