Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter claims being shamed for revealing family truth
What's the story
Esha Verma, television actor Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, recently leveled serious allegations against her.
In November 2024, she accused Ganguly of breaking up her family. Ganguly subsequently filed a ₹50 crore defamation case against Verma.
On Wednesday, Verma posted an emotional video on Instagram Stories, lamenting the public scrutiny and trolling she has endured for "speaking the truth."
Emotional turmoil
'Some days you are a complete wreck'
In the video, Verma broke down, speaking about the emotional turmoil she has been undergoing.
She said, "How hard and traumatizing something you go through publicly affects someone. Some days you can be okay, and some days you are a complete wreck."
"When you have your own family, who wants to destroy you for just trying to live (your) life?"
Social media backlash
Verma remains undeterred by the backlash
Verma also lamented the toxic nature of online behavior, saying she hopes others don't have to go through what she did.
She said she's still mourning the emotional loss of her father, not through death, but through love.
"When the truth came out — expectedly and loudly — I was the one blamed. I was scared. I was unprotected. And instead of being supported, I was shamed."
She remains undeterred by the backlash.
Family dynamics
Verma's background and family history
Verma is the daughter of Ashwin and Sapna Verma, who married in 1997 and separated in 2008.
After that, Ashwin tied the knot with Ganguly in 2013. The couple now has a son, Rudransh.
Verma's allegations against Ganguly stem from claims that the Anupamaa actor was responsible for breaking up her parents' marriage and abandoning her and her sister.