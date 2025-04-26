Ranbir-Alia-Vicky's 'Love & War' eyes Independence Day 2026 release: Report
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film, Love & War, is now eyeing an Independence Day 2026 release, reported Bollywood Hungama.
The film, earlier scheduled for a March 2026 premiere, has been delayed owing to shooting taking longer than expected.
A trade source confirmed to the portal that this delay has pushed the release date by three months.
Release strategy
Independence Day weekend aligns with 'Love & War' theme
The source revealed, "There is a three-month delay in the shooting schedule, which in turn has led to a three-month delay in release."
"The next best slot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali is Independence Day weekend, which gels well with the film's theme."
Notably, Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2 have also booked this release slot.
Star-studded cast
'Love & War' stars Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky
Love & War boasts an outstanding cast headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.
The film is an action romantic drama and is one of the most anticipated films of next year.
Bhansali earlier told Variety, "It's a love story that I'm making after a long time. A slightly contemporary work, different from the dances, pillars, architecture, drapes, curtains, and jewelery [of Heeramandi]."
"It's a new language, milieu, and ambience for me."