Emma Mackey to play White Witch in Netflix's 'Narnia'
What's the story
Emma Mackey, famous for Sex Education and Emily, has been cast as the White Witch in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, per The Hollywood Reporter.
The movie would mark Mackey's reunion with Gerwig, after she starred in her billion-dollar-grossing sensation, Barbie.
The adaptation will be based on the sixth novel of C.S. Lewis's series, The Magician's Nephew, with Gerwig writing and directing the feature.
Character details
Mackey's role as White Witch: A significant casting
Mackey's casting as Jadis, the White Witch, is a major one for the much-anticipated project. After months of speculation, she trumped Margaret Qualley for the part.
The White Witch serves as the main antagonist in both The Magician's Nephew and the beloved Narnia book The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.
She is infamous for throwing Narnia into an eternal winter and transforming her foes into statues.
Casting news
Meryl Streep's potential involvement in 'Narnia'
Along with Mackey, Hollywood legend Meryl Streep is also reportedly in talks to portray Aslan, the talking lion who is the King of Kings in the Narnia series.
This potential casting could set up a magical on-screen interplay between Mackey and Streep.
The project is still in the early casting stages, and Netflix has yet to comment on the casting of Mackey or Streep.
Theatrical run
Netflix's rare theatrical release for 'Narnia'
In a rare move, Netflix is providing Narnia with a two-week theatrical IMAX run in late 2026—a decision supported by Gerwig.
This is a major step for the streaming giant as it continues to broaden its horizons into theatrical releases.
Meanwhile, Mackey is working on J.J. Abrams's untitled feature for Warner Bros and will also be seen in Ella McCay.