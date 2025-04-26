What's the story

Emma Mackey, famous for Sex Education and Emily, has been cast as the White Witch in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie would mark Mackey's reunion with Gerwig, after she starred in her billion-dollar-grossing sensation, Barbie.

The adaptation will be based on the sixth novel of C.S. Lewis's series, The Magician's Nephew, with Gerwig writing and directing the feature.