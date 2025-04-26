What's the story

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has been marred by plagiarism allegations.

YouTuber and poet Yahya Bootwala has accused the makers of lifting lines from his poem on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Bootwala shared a video on social media of performing the poem, along with a clip from the film where Panday delivers similar lines as part of her dialogue.