Ranbir-Deepika's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' to re-release in January

By Isha Sharma 01:25 pm Dec 27, 202401:25 pm

What's the story The much-loved Bollywood movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is set to hit theaters again in the new year. The announcement comes after a cryptic social media post by Dharma Productions earlier this month, which had fans speculating about a possible sequel. However, it has now been confirmed that the movie will be re-released at 140 PVR INOX Cinemas across 46 cities on January 3, 2025.

Here's the announcement by Dharma Productions

Successful trend

'YJHD' re-release follows successful trend of Bollywood classics

The decision to re-release Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani comes on the heels of several successful re-releases by Dharma Productions, including Kal Ho Naa Ho. Other films such as Tumbbad, Rockstar, Veer Zara, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein also witnessed a resurgence in popularity through their theatrical re-releases in 2024. The trend has been well received by audiences who have enthusiastically returned to theaters to experience these films on the big screen once again.

Anticipation

Johar and Mukerji expressed excitement over 'YJHD' re-release

Producer Karan Johar was excited about the re-release, saying Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is special to Dharma Productions." "It's just the perfect film to start the new year." Director Ayan Mukerji also spoke about the re-release, calling the movie "a part of my heart and soul." He reminisced about making it as one of the greatest joys of his life.

Film highlights

'YJHD' is known for its chartbuster songs and performances

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama, also features Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film has become a favorite over the years, thanks to its interesting storyline, stellar performances by the cast, and chart-topping songs by Pritam, like Badtameez Dil, Balam Pichkari, and Dilliwaali Girlfriend.