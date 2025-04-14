What's the story

The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are involved in resentencing efforts, is calling for the removal of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office from their case.

The request comes after a graphic picture was shown in court on Friday, which contributed to their aunt's hospitalization.

Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, a family-led initiative advocating for the release of the siblings, said on Sunday that this was "a disturbing and reckless decision."