Menendez brothers' aunt hospitalized; family blames prosecutors' courtroom stunt
What's the story
The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are involved in resentencing efforts, is calling for the removal of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office from their case.
The request comes after a graphic picture was shown in court on Friday, which contributed to their aunt's hospitalization.
Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, a family-led initiative advocating for the release of the siblings, said on Sunday that this was "a disturbing and reckless decision."
Courtroom trauma
Graphic image was displayed without warning
The coalition's statement slammed the DA's office for showing an "unredacted, graphic image of José Menendez's lifeless body" in open court and without any warning.
The family alleged this "retraumatized family members present," including 85-year-old Terry Baralt, José's sister.
Baralt was later hospitalized and is now critical. The exact cause of her hospitalization is still unclear.
Legal breach
DA's office accused of violating Marsy's Law
The Menendez family also accused the DA's office of violating Marsy's Law, which ensures equal rights to victims and the accused.
The family statement said Baralt had stood by her nephews despite fighting cancer.
"But the display put on by the DA's office pushed her past the brink," they said.
The family has announced plans of taking formal action against the DA's office, but hasn't provided further details yet.
Official statement
DA's office apologized, move not meant 'to cause distress'
After the family's accusations, the DA's office said in a statement that prosecutors hadn't meant "to cause distress or pain" to the people present at the hearing.
It also apologized for the distress caused by the graphic image and for not issuing a warning about displaying it.
They reiterated that no objections had been raised against detailing the crime in public documents or showing crime-related visuals in the recent Netflix documentary.
Legal proceedings
Court hearing centers on resentencing efforts
The court hearing was regarding Erik and Lyle's attempts at resentencing.
LA County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic, who's presiding over the case, has started a legal process to decide if the brothers should be resentenced for their parents' murders in 1989.
This came after former District Attorney George Gascon recommended reducing their life sentences without parole to 50 years to life—a motion the current DA's office filed to withdraw. However, the plea was denied by Judge Jesic.