Netflix's April 2025 lineup: 5 must-watch movies
What's the story
In April 2025, Netflix will refresh its library with a combination of new releases and classic favorites.
The lineup has something for everyone, including gripping crime thrillers, a documentary on the Oklahoma City bombing, and a German special forces thriller.
Check out the top five movies you would want to stream in the latter half of the month.
#1
'Jewel Thief'
Jewel Thief is most certainly the most awaited entry on this list.
Starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor, the Siddharth Anand production tells the story of a jewel thief who is on a quest to steal a priceless diamon, the Red Sun.
But of course, this journey won't be a smooth one.
Tale filled with treachery, wit, and fun drops on Netflix on April 25.
#2
'Bullet Train Explosion'
Bullet Train Explosion is a high-octane Japanese thriller that modernizes the 1975 classic Bullet Train and the 1994 American thriller Speed for today's audience.
Directed by Shinji Higuchi, the film revolves around the conductor and his crew, who race against time to prevent a bomb from going off on their train.
Featuring real Shinkansen trains, the movie promises a non-stop, action-packed ride when it arrives on Netflix on April 23.
#3
'Havoc'
Havoc, directed by Gareth Evans, is his return to action after a seven-year gap.
The film features Tom Hardy as Walker, a detective tasked with rescuing a politician's son from a failed drug deal.
As Walker dives further into the underbelly of crime, he finds himself caught in a web of corruption involving crime lords, crooked cops, and high-level players.
Havoc premieres on Netflix on April 25.
#4
'Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror'
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror revisits the events of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, one of the deadliest domestic terrorist attacks in US history.
Produced by the team behind Waco: American Apocalypse, the documentary employs never-before-heard audio interviews with attacker Timothy McVeigh, crime scene recreations, and survivor testimonies to chillingly recreate the atmosphere that hovered in the air when the attack took place.
It hits Netflix on April 18.
#5
'Exterritorial'
Christian Zubert's German film, Exterritorial, follows Sara Wulf, an ex-special forces soldier in pursuit of her son.
When Sara is told that her son never arrived at a US consulate, from where he seemingly vanished, the soldier takes it on herself to find him. And, in the course of this, who's to say she won't stumble upon a much larger conspiracy?
The Jeanne Goursaud starrer arrives on April 30.