Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Costao': OTT platform, plot, and cast details
What's the story
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to enthrall viewers with his upcoming film Costao, a biopic inspired by the life of late customs officer Costao Fernandes.
The film will premiere on ZEE5.
The streaming platform recently released Siddiqui's first look on social media.
"Before they called him a hero, they called him guilty. #Costao took on Goa's smuggling network with nothing but grit and guts. Coming soon on #ZEE5," the streamer wrote.
Film synopsis
Know more about Fernandes's career and life
Costao chronicles the journey of a principled Goa customs officer who took on the gold smuggling network in the 1990s.
Per Mumbai Custom Zone's website, "Shri Costao Fernandes is one of rare heroes of the Department who is remembered for many a life risking events and encounters with criminals and smugglers."
"He prevented several attempts of smuggling by endangering his own life."
"For his act of bravery and valor, he was conferred with the President's Award in 1996."
Production insights
'Costao' cast and crew details
Apart from Siddiqui, Costao stars Priya Bapat, Hussain Dalal, and Kishore Kumar, among others.
The film has been directed by Sejal Shah and produced by Vinod Bhanushali.
The makers of the film have described it as "A hero with no cape - just a white uniform, unshakable courage, and the will to stand for what is right. This is #Costao's extraordinary story."
The release date is not out yet.