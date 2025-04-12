What's the story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to enthrall viewers with his upcoming film Costao, a biopic inspired by the life of late customs officer Costao Fernandes.

The film will premiere on ZEE5.

The streaming platform recently released Siddiqui's first look on social media.

"Before they called him a hero, they called him guilty. #Costao took on Goa's smuggling network with nothing but grit and guts. Coming soon on #ZEE5," the streamer wrote.