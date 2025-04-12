What's the story

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh recently shot a special song for their upcoming flick, Sitaare Zameen Par, reported Mid-Day.

The number was filmed in Mumbai last week and is likely to be featured as a post-credits track.

Sitaare Zameen Par is an adaptation of the critically-acclaimed Spanish film Campeones (2018) and is likely to release by the end of May.

It's a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.