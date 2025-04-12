Aamir-Genelia's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' nears completion; promotions to begin soon
What's the story
Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh recently shot a special song for their upcoming flick, Sitaare Zameen Par, reported Mid-Day.
The number was filmed in Mumbai last week and is likely to be featured as a post-credits track.
Sitaare Zameen Par is an adaptation of the critically-acclaimed Spanish film Campeones (2018) and is likely to release by the end of May.
It's a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
Song details
Special song to be featured in post-credits
The special song was shot over a five-day schedule by director RS Prasanna and choreographer Vijay Ganguly.
A source from the set revealed, "It's a feel-good track. It's unclear whether it will be part of the narrative."
"Most likely, it will be a special number attached to the credits, playing out like a montage that ties together the movie's central themes."
The post-production of Sitaare Zameen Par, which also stars Darsheel Safary, is almost complete.
Promotion
Khan's promotional campaign for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to begin soon
Khan is looking to launch the promotional campaign for Sitaare Zameen Par by early May, per the report.
The source further added, "The film's subject is very close to Aamir. He is keen to build early awareness around the movie and position it thoughtfully."
The movie will mark Khan's return to the silver screen after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022).
Directed by Prasanna, it revolves around a group of men with intellectual disabilities who find their self-worth through sports.