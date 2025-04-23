Modi's flight avoided Pakistan airspace after Pahalgam attack, data shows
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi from Jeddah on Wednesday, but not without a change in his course.
His flight was rerouted to avoid Pakistani airspace after a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
As many as 26 people lost their lives when terrorists fired upon a group of tourists.
The Pahalgam attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, a local offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Perpetrators identified
Attack claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist group
A flight tracking website revealed that the prime minister's Indian Air Force Boeing 777-300 crossed Pakistani territory as he flew to Riyadh on Tuesday morning but took a wide detour on the way back.
On the way back, it flew directly over the Arabian Sea before crossing the Indian peninsula, entering via Gujarat, and flying north again into Delhi. This route skirted Pakistani airspace.
Twitter Post
Check out his flight route here
@PMOIndia avoids Pak airspace as he returns to India. His IAF Boeing 777-300 (K7067) had flown over Pak airspace when he travelled to Riyadh on his outward journey. pic.twitter.com/wLE0vPnxuZ— Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) April 23, 2025
Briefing held
PM Modi held emergency briefing after returning
After reaching Delhi, PM Modi held an emergency briefing at the airport. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri accompanied him.
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will meet on Tuesday at 11:00am.
Meanwhile, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team led by an inspector general has reached terror-hit Pahalgam to assist in the probe.
Manhunt
Extensive manhunt has already begun
An extensive manhunt has already begun to locate the terrorists, with the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir police cordoning off the region.
Military helicopters were also dispatched immediately to evacuate people injured in the attack, as the location is only accessible by foot or horseback.
According to eyewitnesses, several terrorists descended into Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination, and opened fire.
However, there was nowhere for them to hide in the vast, open area.