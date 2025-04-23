What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi from Jeddah on Wednesday, but not without a change in his course.

His flight was rerouted to avoid Pakistani airspace after a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 26 people lost their lives when terrorists fired upon a group of tourists.

The Pahalgam attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, a local offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.