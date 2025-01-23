What's the story

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said that the unidentified disease, which has claimed 17 lives and affected 38 others in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir since December 2024, is caused by a toxin.

This rules out any infection, virus, or bacteria as the cause.

"I think the discussion has started but the first test was conducted by a toxicology laboratory in Lucknow, CSIR," he said.