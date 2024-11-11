Summarize Simplifying... In short Justice Sanjiv Khanna, hailing from a lineage of legal professionals, has been sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India.

Known for his involvement in key judgments like upholding the use of EVMs in elections and declaring the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional, he is committed to reducing case backlog and expediting justice delivery.

His appointment was officially announced on October 24, following a recommendation from his predecessor.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as 51st CJI

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:32 am Nov 11, 202410:32 am

What's the story Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He succeeds Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who retired on Sunday. His tenure as CJI will continue until May 13, 2025, when he is expected to retire.

Legal background

Justice Khanna's legal lineage and career journey

Justice Khanna, 64, comes from a family of lawyers. He is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and the nephew of former Supreme Court judge HR Khanna. He started his legal career in 1983 after enrolling with the Delhi Bar Council. He was elevated to the Delhi High Court in 2005 and joined the Supreme Court in January 2019.

Judicial impact

Landmark judgments and commitment to justice delivery

Throughout his career, Justice Khanna has been a part of several landmark judgments. He was on the bench that upheld the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections, dismissing concerns over their security. He also contributed to declaring the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional, stressing on transparency in political funding. He was also part of the bench that upheld the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Judicial efficiency

Justice Khanna's commitment to reducing pendency

Justice Khanna has promised to reduce pendency and expedite justice delivery during his tenure. The Centre officially notified his appointment as Chief Justice on October 24 after outgoing Chief Justice Chandrachud recommended him on October 16.