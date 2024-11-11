Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as 51st CJI
Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He succeeds Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who retired on Sunday. His tenure as CJI will continue until May 13, 2025, when he is expected to retire.
Justice Khanna's legal lineage and career journey
Justice Khanna, 64, comes from a family of lawyers. He is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and the nephew of former Supreme Court judge HR Khanna. He started his legal career in 1983 after enrolling with the Delhi Bar Council. He was elevated to the Delhi High Court in 2005 and joined the Supreme Court in January 2019.
Landmark judgments and commitment to justice delivery
Throughout his career, Justice Khanna has been a part of several landmark judgments. He was on the bench that upheld the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections, dismissing concerns over their security. He also contributed to declaring the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional, stressing on transparency in political funding. He was also part of the bench that upheld the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
Justice Khanna's commitment to reducing pendency
Justice Khanna has promised to reduce pendency and expedite justice delivery during his tenure. The Centre officially notified his appointment as Chief Justice on October 24 after outgoing Chief Justice Chandrachud recommended him on October 16.