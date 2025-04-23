What's the story

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has distanced Pakistan from the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday, which killed 26 people.

Asif, a close aide of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said Pakistan had "nothing to do" with this act of terrorism and condemned it in all forms.

He went on to blame local forces within Jammu and Kashmir for the attack.