'Grabbed, pushed into toilet': Indian man molests flight attendant mid-air
What's the story
A 20-year-old Indian youth has been charged with allegedly molesting a female cabin crew member on a Singapore Airlines flight.
The incident happened on February 28, when the accused, identified as Rajat, pushed the staffer into the lavatory.
The details of the flight, such as where the plane had headed from, haven't been disclosed.
Situation
Incident unfolded during routine cabin duties
The attack happened when the crew member was carrying out her routine duties.
She was escorting a female passenger to the lavatory when she saw some tissue paper on the floor.
According to The Straits Times, a Singapore-based daily, when she bent down to pick it up, Rajat allegedly grabbed her from behind and forced her into the lavatory with him.
Rescue
Quick action by fellow passenger leads to crew member's rescue
A woman passenger who saw what happened was quick to respond. She rushed in and was able to pull the cabin crew out of the lavatory.
Afterwards, the victim approached her supervisor and narrated the incident.
The suspect was immediately arrested at the Singapore Changi Airport after the plane landed.
Legal proceedings
Accused faces serious charges under Singaporean law
The accused, Rajat, is likely to plead guilty on May 14.
He is charged with criminal force intending to outrage modesty, according to The Straits Times.
According to Singaporean law, he could face a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or a combination of these for such an offense.
Safety assurance
Authorities emphasize commitment to protect airline staff
Airport Police Division Commander, Assistant Commissioner M Malathi, said such incidents are taken very seriously.
Cabin crew are trained professionals who work tirelessly to ensure passengers are safe and well taken care of, she said.
"The police remain committed to protecting airline staff and passengers on board from any form of sexual harassment or assault," Malathi told the Singapore daily.