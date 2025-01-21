J&K village bans spring water use amid mysterious deaths
What's the story
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have banned the use of spring water in Badhal village of Rajouri district after 17 residents died under mysterious circumstances.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kotranka directed local officials to ensure the ban is enforced.
The decision was taken after the water samples of the spring tested positive for pesticides and insecticides.
Fatal mystery
Mysterious illness claims 17 lives in Badhal village
Since December 7, 2024, Badhal village has seen four waves of mysterious deaths, killing 17 people including 12 children. At least 28 others have been affected by this mysterious illness.
Doctors suspect neurotoxins to be the cause but have not yet been able to pinpoint a definite source.
An inter-ministerial team was sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe these deaths and provide immediate relief measures.
Medical findings
Symptoms and investigation of the mysterious illness
The mysterious disease mostly affected three inter-related families in Badhal village over 45 days.
Reportedly, the symptoms included fever, pain, nausea, and loss of consciousness leading to death within days.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ruled out communicable diseases as the cause of these deaths.
Government Medical College Rajouri's Dr. A.S. Bhatia confirmed brain swelling or edema was common among the deceased but no viral or bacterial presence was found in tests conducted by premier laboratories.
Toxin threat
Neurotoxins suspected in mysterious deaths
Neurotoxins, which disrupt normal nervous system functions and may cause severe neurological damage or death, were detected in samples from the victims.
These toxins may be natural or synthetic and exposure occurs through ingestion or other means.
Symptoms vary from muscle weakness to respiratory failure depending on exposure levels.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to identify the exact source of these neurotoxins and prevent further tragedies in Badhal village.