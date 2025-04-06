President Murmu signs contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 into law
What's the story
President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025. Both bills were passed by Parliament after discussions.
The government confirmed the development via a PTI report on Saturday.
The legislation is presently being challenged in the Supreme Court (SC) by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisiamong others.
Approval process
Parliamentary approval and President's assent
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament early Friday morning, after the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill after a 13-hour debate.
The bill was passed with 128 votes in the Upper House and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared it on Thursday with 288 members supporting it and 232 opposing.
With President Murmu's approval, the Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 has been repealed.
Controversy
Opposition voices concerns over Waqf (Amendment) Bill
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill's passage has led to a controversy, with many MPs calling it "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional."
But the government defends it as a "historic reform" that will modernize the management of Waqf properties and serve minority community interests.
Enactment of the legislation has led to legal challenges in the SC by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, and civil rights groups.
Court cases
Legal challenges to Waqf (Amendment) Bill
Jawed has filed a petition saying the amendment puts "arbitrary restrictions" on the creation and management of Waqf properties.
The plea says the Bill violates Muslims's religious autonomy and discriminates against them by "imposing restrictions not found in the governance of other religious endowments."
Owaisi's separate petition alleges law "diminishes protections granted to Waqfs while retaining them for Hindu, Jain and Sikh endowments," amounting to "hostile discrimination" violating Articles 14 and 15.
PM's response
Prime Minister Modi hails Waqf (Amendment) Bill as 'watershed moment'
PM Narendra Modi has welcomed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill as a "watershed moment," saying they will help marginalized people who have been denied a voice and opportunities.
PM Modi thanked members of Parliament and those who shared their inputs to the Joint Parliamentary Committee that made recommendations on these bills.