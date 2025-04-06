What's the story

President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025. Both bills were passed by Parliament after discussions.

The government confirmed the development via a PTI report on Saturday.

The legislation is presently being challenged in the Supreme Court (SC) by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisiamong others.