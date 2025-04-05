Sachdeva revealed that ₹29.56 crore was spent on routine maintenance of Kejriwal's Flagstaff Road bungalow between March 31, 2015, and December 27, 2022.

This figure includes expenses for repairs, sewerage work, electrical work, and carpentry.

"This means that on average ₹3.69 crore was spent annually on maintenance alone," he stated at a press conference hosted by the BJP Delhi.

He further questioned the justification behind such high maintenance costs for a bungalow in Delhi.