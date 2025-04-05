Kejriwal spent ₹31L/month on bungalow for 7 years: Delhi BJP
What's the story
Delhi BJP chief, Virendra Sachdeva, has accused former CM Arvind Kejriwal of living a lavish life on taxpayers' money.
This comes after data received under RTI revealed that Kejriwal's average annual maintenance cost of his official residence during 2015-2022 has been over ₹3.69 crore.
The 6 Flagstaff Road residence, which the BJP dubbed as "Sheesh Mahal," has faced flak for its exorbitant maintenance costs.
Expenditure details
Sachdeva demands explanations from Kejriwal
Sachdeva revealed that ₹29.56 crore was spent on routine maintenance of Kejriwal's Flagstaff Road bungalow between March 31, 2015, and December 27, 2022.
This figure includes expenses for repairs, sewerage work, electrical work, and carpentry.
"This means that on average ₹3.69 crore was spent annually on maintenance alone," he stated at a press conference hosted by the BJP Delhi.
He further questioned the justification behind such high maintenance costs for a bungalow in Delhi.
Call for transparency
Kejriwal's silence questioned by Sachdeva
Sachdeva has slammed Kejriwal for his silence and absence from the media, asking him to clarify why so much money was spent on the upkeep of his bungalow.
"The people of Delhi want him to come forward and explain—what was so wrong with his bungalow that required ₹31 lakh to be spent every month just on its upkeep?" he challenged.