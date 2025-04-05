JDU leader resigns over party's support for Waqf Bill
What's the story
Janata Dal (United) is struggling with internal discord amid five leaders resigning from the party, protesting its support for the Waqf Bill in Parliament.
The latest to leave was Tabrez Hasan, vice president of the party's youth wing.
Before Hasan, four others—JDU Minority Cell State Secretary Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, State General Secretary Mohammad Tabrez Siddiqui from Aligarh, Bhojpur-based member Mohammad Dilshan Rain, and former candidate Mohammad Qasim Ansari had stepped down had stepped down too over similar grievances.
Resignation reasons
Party's stance on Waqf Bill questioned
Hasan forwarded his resignation letter to the JDU chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Friday.
In the letter, he said he was disappointed over the party's support for the Waqf Bill, which has "broken the trust of Muslims who believed that it stood for secular values."
He alleged the NDA government's Waqf Bill followed earlier moves like abrogation of Article 370, triple talaq law, and CAA, which hurt Muslim interests.
Future plans
Resignation marks a new beginning for Hasan
"I had hoped you would maintain your secular image, but you chose to stand with forces that have repeatedly worked against Muslims," Hasan wrote.
He clarified that his resignation was not an end, but a new beginning.
He had earlier submitted memoranda in Urdu and Hindi urging the party to oppose the bill; both were ignored.
"This is not the end of my responsibility, but a new beginning," he said after resigning from JDU.
Legislative progress
Parliament passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025
Parliament passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after an intense debate in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
The bill was passed with 128 votes in favor and 95 against it, after being approved in Lok Sabha earlier, where it witnessed a tighter contest—288 MPs supported it, while 232 opposed.
However, political controversy surrounding the Waqf Bill is far from settled.
Political implications
Resignations signal discontent within NDA ally ahead of Bihar elections
The Waqf Bill led to a spate of resignations among senior leaders of the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), indicating discontent over its support.
The bill's approval has caused controversy within the NDA ally ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.
This internal rift could have an effect on the party's performance in the state assembly polls later this year.