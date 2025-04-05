What's the story

Janata Dal (United) is struggling with internal discord amid five leaders resigning from the party, protesting its support for the Waqf Bill in Parliament.

The latest to leave was Tabrez Hasan, vice president of the party's youth wing.

Before Hasan, four others—JDU Minority Cell State Secretary Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, State General Secretary Mohammad Tabrez Siddiqui from Aligarh, Bhojpur-based member Mohammad Dilshan Rain, and former candidate Mohammad Qasim Ansari had stepped down had stepped down too over similar grievances.