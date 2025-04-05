What's the story

Asaduddin Owaisi, MP from Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha, has moved the Supreme Court with a writ petition. He challenged the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Owaisi claims the amendment violates Muslims's constitutional rights to administer their own religious matters.

It violates several articles of the Indian Constitution and is manifestly arbitrary, he claimed.