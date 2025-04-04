What's the story

K. Annamalai has officially pulled out of the race for the post of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president.

This comes amidst reports of a leadership change in the party and possible AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) alliance talks.

"In BJP, leaders don't compete for a party leader post. We all jointly elect a party president. I always wish the best for this party," said Annamalai in Coimbatore.