'Wish party..': Annamalai withdraws from Tamil Nadu BJP president race
What's the story
K. Annamalai has officially pulled out of the race for the post of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president.
This comes amidst reports of a leadership change in the party and possible AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) alliance talks.
"In BJP, leaders don't compete for a party leader post. We all jointly elect a party president. I always wish the best for this party," said Annamalai in Coimbatore.
Party loyalty
Annamalai's commitment to party's future
Clarifying further, he said, "I am not in the race for the next state president. I'm not going to respond to any political speculation. I'm not in any race."
Annamalai's position on the BJP's tie-up with the AIADMK has mellowed in recent days, after AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
When pressed for details, he said at the time, "Our Home Minister has spoken. Please take his reaction as the final word."
Jayalalithaa
He rejects alliance with Dravidian parties
His strong opposition to any alliance with Dravidian parties and his harsh criticism of AIADMK leaders J Jayalalithaa and CN Annadurai resulted in a significant rift between the BJP and the AIADMK.
Consequently, both parties competed in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently and were defeated by a significant margin.
Leadership impact
Annamalai's leadership
Though the BJP failed to win a single seat in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, under Annamalai, there was a significant increase in vote share.
His relentless focus on multiple issues kept the party in the limelight in the state.
A former IPS officer from the 2011 Karnataka batch, Annamalai joined the BJP in August 2020. He was made the state president within just 10 months.