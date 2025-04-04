BJP functionary dies by suicide, blames Congress leader in note
What's the story
A 35-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Vinay Somaiah, was found dead by suicide at his workplace in Bengaluru's Nagawara area on Friday.
He allegedly blamed a politically motivated FIR for his death in his suicide note.
The FIR was reportedly filed against the admins of a WhatsApp group, including Vinay, after a contentious post targeting Congress MLA and legal advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AS Ponnanna, was shared.
Arrest details
Vinay was arrested for a controversial post
The post allegedly featured a modified image of Ponnanna in traditional Kodava costume next to a toilet, accompanied by derogatory remarks.
Vinay alleged that after the image was shared, an FIR was registered against the person who shared the image and the admins of the group.
Vinay, who was made the admin of the WhatsApp group called Kodagina Samasyegalu just five days before his suicide, was named Accused No. 3 in the FIR.
Allegations
Vinay claimed he was targeted due to political hatred
He was later arrested but released on bail.
However, even after getting bail and a stay on the case from court, Vinay claimed harassment from cops and politicians continued.
He wrote, "Tenneera Maheena, who played with my life out of political hatred, is directly responsible for my death."
He also feared he would be branded a "rowdy-sheeter" by authorities and requested BJP leaders to provide financial assistance to his family.
Investigation
Home Minister promises investigation into Vinay's death
"How fair is it to keep calling us criminals even after that? I've heard from some sources that there's even a plan to open a rowdy sheet on me," he wrote.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has promised a DCP-level probe in the case.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra said he was deeply saddened by Vinay's death and called for a fair and transparent probe.
"Since the Congress came to power, BJP workers have reportedly faced increasing harassment," he claimed.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).