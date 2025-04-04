What's the story

A 35-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Vinay Somaiah, was found dead by suicide at his workplace in Bengaluru's Nagawara area on Friday.

He allegedly blamed a politically motivated FIR for his death in his suicide note.

The FIR was reportedly filed against the admins of a WhatsApp group, including Vinay, after a contentious post targeting Congress MLA and legal advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AS Ponnanna, was shared.