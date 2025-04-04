What's the story

Protests broke out in Kolkata, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday after Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Thousands marched out on the streets after weekly prayers to demonstrate their dissent. They waved national flags and held posters saying "we reject Waqf amendment" and "Reject Waqf Bill."

The demonstrations were mostly organized by the Joint Forum for Waqf Protection.