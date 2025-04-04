Massive protests in Bengal, Ahmedabad, Chennai after Waqf Bill cleared
Protests broke out in Kolkata, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday after Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill.
Thousands marched out on the streets after weekly prayers to demonstrate their dissent. They waved national flags and held posters saying "we reject Waqf amendment" and "Reject Waqf Bill."
The demonstrations were mostly organized by the Joint Forum for Waqf Protection.
Protest escalation
Protests intensify in Ahmedabad and Chennai
Protests in Ahmedabad had a charged atmosphere as police tried to forcibly evict elderly protesters sitting on the road.
Similar scenes were witnessed in Chennai, where actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had called for a statewide protest.
TVK workers assembled in Chennai and major cities, including Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli, raising slogans "reject the Waqf Bill" and "do not take away Muslims's rights."
Actor's stance
Vijay calls Waqf Bill 'anti-democratic'
Tamil actor-politician Vijay described the Waqf Bill as "anti-democratic." He said its passing questions India's secular base.
In Kolkata, massive protests caused traffic disruption.
"This bill is a ploy by the BJP to divide the country. They have passed the bill in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha due to their majority. We oppose this authoritarian approach. This is not just an attempt to seize Muslim properties but also malign us," one of the protesters said.
Protest in Bengal
#WATCH | West Bengal: Members of the Muslim community take to the streets in Kolkata to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill. pic.twitter.com/pKZrIVAYlz— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025
Legal implications
Concerns over retroactive application of Waqf laws
Protesters fear the new Waqf laws would impact existing properties.
However, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified in Parliament this week that the law is prospective in nature.
"This law is prospective, not retrospective. Please understand this clearly. This law is not to take away anyone's property. This is not to take away anyone's rights," he said.
Final step
Waqf Amendment Bill awaits President's assent
The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by Parliament after nearly 20 hours of heated debate among MPs, with opposition members labeling it "anti-Muslim" and treasury bench members praising it as a "historic reform."
The Waqf Amendment Bill now requires only President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become law.
The amended Waqf laws mandate the nomination of two non-Muslim members to state Waqf boards and the central Waqf council.