Budget Session concludes as both Houses adjourned sine die
What's the story
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die, bringing an end to the Budget session that started on January 31.
Speaker Om Birla announced the decision after addressing the House, which was earlier adjourned due to comments made by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
Hours after the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed, Gandhi had said the Bill was "bulldozed" through.
This caused an uproar, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders demanding an apology.
The House was adjourned sine die soon after.
Legislative achievements
16 bills passed in budget session
In total, Birla said 16 bills were passed, and the productivity of the House was over 118%.
The government also managed to get its budgetary exercise through with the Lok Sabha passing demands for grants for various ministries and the Finance Bill. The budget of Manipur, which is under central rule, was also passed.
Among the major legislative successes during this session was the Waqf amendment bill, which witnessed heated discussions between both sides before Parliament passed it.
RS
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned
Similarly, the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned.
The session witnessed commotion after treasury benches raised slogans in protest of the Supreme Court's invalidation of the recruitment of over 25,700 teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House after TMC's Derek O'Brien tried to respond to the matter, prompting an uproar.