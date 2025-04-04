What's the story

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die, bringing an end to the Budget session that started on January 31.

Speaker Om Birla announced the decision after addressing the House, which was earlier adjourned due to comments made by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Hours after the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed, Gandhi had said the Bill was "bulldozed" through.

This caused an uproar, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders demanding an apology.

The House was adjourned sine die soon after.