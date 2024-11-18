Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to escalating violence in Manipur, India, 50 additional companies of CRPF and BSF have been deployed.

The unrest, sparked by the alleged abduction of six Meitei by Kuki militants and subsequent killing of 11 suspected insurgents, has led to political fallout, curfews, and suspension of internet services.

Amidst this, the Armed Forces Act has been reimposed in certain areas, and an independent review of post-mortem reports is being sought by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders's Forum. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Over 5,000 personnel to be deployed

Manipur: 50 additional CRPF, BSF companies deployed amid fresh violence

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:46 pm Nov 18, 202405:46 pm

What's the story The Indian government has announced the deployment of 50 more companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) to Manipur. The surge, which includes over 5,000 personnel, comes in the wake of a fresh wave of ethnic violence that started in Jiribam district before spreading to other areas. This is the second round of troop deployment after recent unrest in the state.

Rising tensions

Ethnic violence escalates in Manipur

Things worsened after six Meitei were found, allegedly abducted by Kuki militants. This came after an encounter in which CRPF killed 11 suspected Kuki insurgents. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a high-level meeting in Delhi to review Manipur's security situation, canceling his rallies in Maharashtra to focus on the crisis.

Security measures

Additional troops to maintain law and order

A senior government official said the additional troops would be deployed in an even manner in hilly and valley areas. The main focus will be on maintaining law and order in the valley. Restrictions have been imposed on public vehicular movements in key areas of Imphal, including around the Chief Minister's Bungalow and Raj Bhawan.

Political unrest

Political fallout and security measures amid violence

The Director General of CRPF, Anish Dayal, has been sent to take stock of the situation in Manipur and report to the Home Ministry. Meanwhile, political tensions have risen as the National People's Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur over "deep concern" over the state's law and order situation. Despite the withdrawal, BJP remains in majority with support from other parties like Naga People's Front (NPF) and Janata Dal (United).

Security clampdown

Curfew imposed, internet services suspended in Imphal valley

The violence has resulted in mobs targeting homes of political leaders, including BJP MLA RK Imo and Public Works Department Minister Govindas Konthoujam. Following these attacks, an indefinite curfew has been imposed across multiple districts in Imphal Valley. Internet services have also been suspended to prevent the spread of inflammatory content.

Legal measures

Armed Forces Act reimposed amid escalating violence

Due to the rising violence, the Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in six police station areas, including Jiribam. Investigations are underway as post-mortem reports for 10 Kuki-Zo killed are still awaited. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders's Forum intends to conduct an independent review amid concerns over the integrity of these reports.