Summarize Simplifying... In short Ex-servicemen are protesting the delayed compensation to a martyr's family and alleged harassment by authorities.

The family has not received the promised ₹1 crore from the government or the ₹10 lakh from the Collector.

The Ex-Servicemen Association has threatened to escalate their protest if their demands are not met within 15 days, and allegations against the Collector have intensified scrutiny on his conduct. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Protesting ex-servicemen being interviewed by Times Now

Ex-servicemen protest delayed compensation to martyr's family, allege harassment

By Snehil Singh 04:58 pm Nov 18, 202404:58 pm

What's the story The family of Pawan Bhadauria, a soldier who died in action while serving with the Central Reserve Police Force's Cobra Battalion in Chhattisgarh, has not yet received the ₹1 crore compensation promised by the Madhya Pradesh government, according to a report by Times Now﻿. This delay has led to a protest being staged by ex-servicemen outside the Bhind Collectorate. The Ex-Servicemen Association of Chambal Division accused Bhind Collector Sanjeev Srivastava of harassment and administrative apathy toward Bhadauria's family.

Unfulfilled promises

Martyr's family expresses frustration over delayed compensation

Rajkumar Bhadauria, the deceased soldier's father, expressed his disappointment over the matter. "Despite continuous follow-ups with the administration, we have received neither the ₹1 crore announced by the government nor the ₹10 lakh from the Collector," he said. The Ex-Servicemen Association submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Akhilesh Sharma with a 10-point demand list, including resolving this compensation issue and alleged mistreatment of ex-servicemen.

Protest warning

Ex-servicemen association threatens escalation of protest

The association has warned that if their grievances are not heard within 15 days, they will intensify their protest by depositing their medals and gallantry awards at the Collectorate. The ex-servicemen have called for immediate action, saying failing to honor commitments is an insult to those who risk their lives for the nation.

Allegations

Allegations against Bhind collector intensify scrutiny

Moreover, according to Captain Gyanendra Singh Bhadauria, when he and Pawan's brother went to the Collector with land encroachment issues on October 10, they were forcibly removed from his chamber by police personnel. The allegations against Collector Srivastava have further intensified scrutiny on his conduct. However, there has been no response from the administration on these allegations or the demands of the ex-servicemen association.