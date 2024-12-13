In maiden Lok Sabha speech, Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP, RSS
Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, gave her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The speech was part of a debate held to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. In her speech, Vadra accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of trying to weaken this "suraksha kavach" or safety armor for citizens, in the last decade.
Vadra suggests BJP's focus on Constitution due to election results
Vadra also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started talking about the Constitution more because they got fewer seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections. "The truth is BJP now talks of Constitution as they got to know in LS polls that people are protecting it," she said. She further speculated if the elections had gone differently, there would have been attempts to change the Constitution.
Vadra calls for nationwide caste census
During her speech, Vadra also demanded a nationwide caste census. She emphasized its importance in comprehending societal conditions and formulating appropriate policies. "Today, people of the country are demanding that there be a caste census," she said. The Congress leader slammed the government for allegedly diluting reservation through lateral entry and privatization. "This government is trying to weaken reservation," she said.
Gandhi talks about Sambhal attack
Vadra questions government's reluctance to debate Adani allegations
Vadra also asked why the government wasn't ready to debate allegations against Gautam Adani in Parliament. Without naming Adani, Gandhi made a veiled attack on the ruling party's apparent ties to the tycoon. "The country is watching as 142 crore Indians are being ignored to shield one person. All businesses, money and resources are being handed to one individual. From ports to airports to mines, public-sector companies are being given to one man alone," she said.