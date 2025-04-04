Centre rejects Tamil Nadu's plea to exclude state from NEET
What's the story
President Droupadi Murmu has rejected a bill by Tamil Nadu, which sought an exemption from the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses and instead allow it to use Class XII marks.
The legislation was passed by the state assembly in 2021 and 2022 and was pending with the Centre.
"The union government might have rejected our request seeking exemption from NEET, but our fight...isn't over in any way," Chief Minister MK Stalin announced.
Reaction
CM Stalin expresses disappointment over President's decision
Stalin slammed the Centre for denying exemption from NEET, despite Tamil Nadu providing all necessary clarifications.
Calling it a "black phase in federalism," he alleged the southern state had been "insulted."
The CM has now requested all parties in the legislature to meet and decide on the next course of action on the evening of April 9 regarding NEET, which became mandatory for admissions in 2017.
Opposition
Tamil Nadu's long-standing opposition to NEET
Tamil Nadu has been opposing the NEET system, claiming it favors wealthier students who can afford intensive coaching.
The state feels using Class 12 marks for admissions would promote social justice.
In 2006, an expert committee discovered that entrance tests disadvantaged rural and low-income pupils, increasing stress and encouraging an urban-centric coaching culture.
Based on these findings, Tamil Nadu scrapped entrance tests in 2007, depending exclusively on higher secondary school grades for admissions to ensure equitable access.
Support
Other states and political leaders join Tamil Nadu's NEET opposition
West Bengal has also joined TN in its fight against NEET, passing a resolution against the exam in July last year.
Calling it the biggest education scam, the Trinamool Congress recommended resuming a separate Joint Entrance-Medical exam, which was previously conducted by the state government.
Political leaders like Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal have also spoken against the NEET system.