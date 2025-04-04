What's the story

President Droupadi Murmu has rejected a bill by Tamil Nadu, which sought an exemption from the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses and instead allow it to use Class XII marks.

The legislation was passed by the state assembly in 2021 and 2022 and was pending with the Centre.

"The union government might have rejected our request seeking exemption from NEET, but our fight...isn't over in any way," Chief Minister MK Stalin announced.