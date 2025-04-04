What's the story

The Indian National Congress (INC) has announced it would be challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Supreme Court.

The Bill was passed by Parliament on Friday after a marathon debate of over 13 hours in the Rajya Sabha.

Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary, said they would soon question its constitutionality and fight against any attempt by the Narendra Modi government to undermine India's constitutional ethos.