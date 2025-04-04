Congress to challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court
What's the story
The Indian National Congress (INC) has announced it would be challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Supreme Court.
The Bill was passed by Parliament on Friday after a marathon debate of over 13 hours in the Rajya Sabha.
Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary, said they would soon question its constitutionality and fight against any attempt by the Narendra Modi government to undermine India's constitutional ethos.
Controversy
Opposition labels Waqf Bill as 'anti-Muslim'
The Waqf Bill has been mired in controversy, with opposition parties deeming it "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional."
However, the government defended the legislation, calling it a "historic reform" that would benefit minority communities.
The Rajya Sabha approved the Bill with 128 members voting in its favor and 95 against it.
Likewise, the Lok Sabha passed the Bill early Thursday with 288 members supporting it and 232 opposing its implementation.
Ongoing cases
Jairam Ramesh highlights Congress's ongoing Supreme Court challenges
In a post on X, Ramesh also listed other legal battles that the INC is fighting.
He said they are challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019; amendments to the RTI Act, 2005; and amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024).
He also said they intervened in support of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.
All these cases are presently pending before India's top court.
Next steps
Waqf Amendment Bill now awaits presidential approval
The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by both houses of Parliament and is now awaiting ratification by the President of India before it becomes law.
The Congress party and other opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Left parties, have opposed the bill.
They alleged it was introduced by the government with malicious intentions to seize Muslim properties for corporate interests.