In his resignation letter to Kumar, Ansari said he regretted giving many years of his life to the party.

"I would like to say with due respect that millions of Indian Muslims like us had unwavering faith that you are the flag bearer of a purely secular ideology. But now this belief has been broken."

"This bill violates many fundamental rights of the Constitution. Through this bill, Indian Muslims are being humiliated and insulted," Ansari said in his resignation letter.