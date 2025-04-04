2 JD(U) leaders quit over party's support for Waqf Bill
What's the story
Two senior Janata Dal (United) leaders have quit in protest against the party's support for the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.
Mohammad Qasim Ansari and Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik wrote to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying the bill goes against their principles and against Indian Muslims, thus breaking the faith of millions who believed in the JD(U)'s secular ideology.
Resignation letters
Leaders express disappointment over party's stance
In his resignation letter to Kumar, Ansari said he regretted giving many years of his life to the party.
"I would like to say with due respect that millions of Indian Muslims like us had unwavering faith that you are the flag bearer of a purely secular ideology. But now this belief has been broken."
"This bill violates many fundamental rights of the Constitution. Through this bill, Indian Muslims are being humiliated and insulted," Ansari said in his resignation letter.
Malik
Muslims being humiliated and insulted: Malik
Similarly, Malik, the state secretary of JD(U)'s Minority Front, expressed anger over the party's stance.
"The stance taken by JD(U) on the Waqf Amendment Bthe welfare deeply hurt dedicated Indian Muslims and party workers like us. We are disheartened by the way Lalan Singh spoke in the Lok Sabha and supported this bill."
"The Waqf Bill is against Indian Muslims. This bill violates many fundamental rights of the Constitution. Through this bill, Indian Muslims are being humiliated and insulted."
Defense
JD(U) leader defends Waqf Amendment Bill
JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh had earlier defended the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.
He said the law seeks to bring transparency and ensure the welfare of all sections of the Muslim community.
"Waqf is a sort of trust...The trust has the right to do justice to all sections of Muslims, but that is not happening...Today...Narendra Modi is being criticized. If you do not like him, then do not look at him. But appreciate his good work," Singh said.
Bill
Bill passed in both Houses
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed after a 12-hour debate in the Lok Sabha and a 17-hour debate in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
The bill got 128 votes in the Rajya Sabha in favor and 95 against it. All amendments proposed by the opposition were rejected. In the Lok Sabha, 288 MPs supported the bill while 232 voted against it.
The bill now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become an Act amending the 1995 law governing Waqf properties.