'Watershed moment' for socio-economic justice: Modi hails Waqf Bill passage
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill and Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill as a "watershed moment" in India's quest for socio-economic justice, transparency, and inclusive growth.
PM said the new laws will especially benefit those who have been marginalized for a long time.
He thanked Parliament members for strengthening the legislation with their perspectives and inputs.
Legislative process
PM Modi emphasizes on importance of debate and dialogue
In a post on X, PM reiterated the importance of wide debate and discussion in lawmaking while thanking the many people who had submitted valuable suggestions to the Parliamentary committee.
Modi further said that for decades, opacity and lack of accountability were the hallmarks of the Waqf system, which hurt especially Muslim women, poor Muslims, and Pasmanda Muslims.
"We will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice," he wrote.
Legislative approval
Waqf Bill passes with majority votes in Parliament
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed after a 12-hour debate in the Lok Sabha and a 17-hour debate in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
The bill got 128 votes in the Rajya Sabha in favor and 95 against it. All amendments proposed by the opposition were rejected. In the Lok Sabha, 288 MPs supported the bill while 232 voted against it.
The bill now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become an Act amending the 1995 law governing Waqf properties.
Defense
Minority Affairs Minister defends Waqf Bill
Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the bill was brought with several amendments based on suggestions from various stakeholders.
He clarified that all government bodies should be secular; hence, non-Muslims (4) were included on the board.
To emphasize that the bill is about property and its management, not religion, he said proof of ownership will be necessary before declaring a property Waqf.
This will eliminate the previous provision where any claim made by Waqf Board was automatically designated Waqf property.