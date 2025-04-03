What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her disapproval with the Supreme Court's latest decision to uphold an order by the Calcutta High Court.

The SC's ruling had quashed the appointment of over 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016.

Refusing to interfere in the high court's decision to quash the appointments, the apex court declared, "The entire selection process is vitiated by manipulation...fraud, and credibility and legitimacy are denuded."