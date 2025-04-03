What's the story

In a major revamp of its administrative process, the Maharashtra government has decided that all official documents will now be routed through Deputy CM Eknath Shinde before they reach CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The latest order changes the earlier routing mechanism, where files were sent to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as finance minister and then to the CM.

From now on, all documents will be sent to Pawar first and then forwarded to Shinde before reaching Fadnavis.