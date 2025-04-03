Shinde will now vet all Maharashtra files before reaching CM
What's the story
In a major revamp of its administrative process, the Maharashtra government has decided that all official documents will now be routed through Deputy CM Eknath Shinde before they reach CM Devendra Fadnavis.
The latest order changes the earlier routing mechanism, where files were sent to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as finance minister and then to the CM.
From now on, all documents will be sent to Pawar first and then forwarded to Shinde before reaching Fadnavis.
Official directive
New order aligns with government regulations
The order for this change was issued by state chief secretary Sujata Saunik on 18 March.
"Since July 26, 2023, files were moved from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance department, to (then) Deputy CM Fadnavis, who held the home, law and judiciary departments before being sent to (then) CM Shinde for approval."
This arrangement was made after Pawar joined the Shinde-led government along with several NCP MLAs on July 2, 2023, abandoning the Uddhav Thackeray government.
Equalization effort
The change seen as step toward equalizing Shinde's status
Political observers see this move as an attempt to bring Shinde's status at par with that of Pawar.
This follows reports of friction between Shinde and Fadnavis ever since the new Mahayuti government assumed office in December.
Both leaders have categorically dismissed the speculation.
But there have been disagreements regarding the guardian minister positions in several districts. Following Shinde's protests, Fadnavis had to reverse his decision to appoint guardian ministers for the Nashik and Raigad districts.