Karnataka ex-CM Yediyurappa detained during protest
What's the story
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was detained on Thursday while leading a protest against the Congress-led state government's policies.
The protest was part of a statewide action launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, slamming the government for failing to check rising prices.
The protests started at Freedom Park and were led by BJP state president BY Vijayendra and his father Yediyurappa in Bengaluru.
Taxation issues
Protests against rising prices and new taxes
The BJP's protests came after a recent hike in sales tax on diesel to 21.17%, which could increase its price by ₹2/litre, reported ANI.
Akhila Karnataka Petroleum Dealers Association has estimated the new levy will take the price of diesel in the state to ₹91.02.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also imposed a garbage cess and asked Bengaluru residents to pay solid waste management user fee from April 1.
Twitter Post
Yediyurappa detained by police
#WATCH | Bengaluru | BJP leaders, including state BJP chief BY Vijayendra and former CM BS Yediyurappa, detained by police during their protest against policies of the Congress government in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/0Ru62gQ8ix— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2025
Waste management fee
BBMP's new 'garbage cess' and its implications
The 'garbage cess' on various properties is an effort to augment door-to-door waste collection and disposal charges.
The new tax will be levied on residential buildings, shops, and hotels according to property size. For example, hotels that were previously charged ₹5/kg of garbage will now pay ₹12/kg.
Residential buildings will also be charged according to area size.
On March 27, the Karnataka government had also announced a ₹4/liter hike in the price of Nandini milk and curd, effective April 1.
Protest
Protesters held banners, milk cans with slogans condemning government
On Wednesday, BJP officials began the demonstration by garlanding a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar.
Protesters held banners and milk cans with slogans condemning the government's economic decisions and reservation policy.
Addressing the crowd, Vijayendra accused the Congress government of burdening the public with price increases while failing to fulfill its welfare pledges.
He challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to travel across Karnataka and see firsthand the difficulties of people in districts like Raichur, Koppal, and Belagavi.