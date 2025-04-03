What's the story

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was detained on Thursday while leading a protest against the Congress-led state government's policies.

The protest was part of a statewide action launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, slamming the government for failing to check rising prices.

The protests started at Freedom Park and were led by BJP state president BY Vijayendra and his father Yediyurappa in Bengaluru.